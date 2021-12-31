Utah entrepreneur will bring treats to Rose Bowl fans

SALT LAKE CITY — It's game day for the Utah Utes on January 1 as they make their first Rose Bowl appearance against Ohio State, but it's also a big day for another Utahn traveling to Pasadena.

“I think of business and entrepreneurship like a game," says 24-year-old Ethan Cisneros, who started his first business, Thirst, when he was just eighteen-years-old.

Thirst has now grown to five locations across the valley, and his latest venture—a food truck— combines the treats from Thirst with the Wetzel's, a national pretzels chain.

Cisneros says he got the call a few months ago to bring the food truck's pretzels to the Rose Bowl, taking a taste of Utah to fans in California.

"I leave everything on the field, so I want to be fast, I want to be impressive," says Cisneros.

"I want to really overwhelm people with the community experience.”

He will also have the chance to march alongside Wetzel's float in the famed Rose Parade.

"Going along with the theme of the parade, which is dream and believe, I think it’s perfect," he says.

Why?

"Because I’m living the American dream."