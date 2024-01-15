Utah family begs public to drive safely after woman's tragic death

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A week after a West Jordan woman died in an icy crash in southern Utah, her family is begging drivers to be safe on the roads this winter.

Susana Faamausili would’ve spent her 27th birthday dancing if it weren’t for the family Ford losing control two days before.

“They hit thick black ice and their car started rolling multiple times, ejecting all of them,” said her sister, Laipeisi Majesty Kaufusi.

The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 6 just west of Paragonah.

Faamausili, her husband, and their baby daughter were all ejected. Faamausili died at the scene, but the rest of her family survived with injuries.

“We didn’t find out until a few hours later when we realized they weren’t showing up to check into their hotel room,” said Kaufusi.

Kaufusi said she’ll miss her sister’s smile the most, including her magnetic energy and love for family: immediate and extended.

“We did get word from the medical examiner that there was proof Sana protected her baby during the accident,” she said.

Kaufusi believes this could’ve been prevented.

“I have a message to UDOT and the city: make sure your jobs are done. Leave the salt. Plow the snow. I feel like I could’ve had my sister still here if they did their job,” she said.

She advises anyone traveling through winter weather to be cautious and wear your seatbelt.

“These roads are scary. If you can avoid being in the snow, if you can avoid black ice, we won’t have to go through this again,” she said.

Faamausili’s husband, Jonas, and their daughter made it back to Utah Saturday night. They spent the last week in Las Vegas for medical treatment.

Jonas is currently staying at a rehabilitation center as he works to recover from his injuries.

A friend created a fundraiser to help the family with medical and funeral expenses. To donate, click here.