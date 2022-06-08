Family desperately searching for missing son living in rural Utah

LUCIN, Utah — The family of a missing teenager is asking for the public's help in the search for their son.

Nineteen-year-old Dylan Rounds lives in Lucin, Box Elder County. His family said he was last seen Memorial Day weekend in Montello, Nevada — 30 miles west of his home.

His father, Justin Rounds, said Dylan moved from Idaho to Lucin to pursue dreams of farming.

“This is the pond he dug out,” Justin showed FOX 13 News. “He talked to me about planting trees around it and stocking fish with it. It was always just one of his dreams.”

It’s been almost a week and a half since Dylan was last seen at the Saddle Sore Bar.

“I’m convinced it’s foul play. Every vehicle he has, every tractor, is accounted for and in place,” said Justin.

One of the last conversations Dylan had with his dad was about his excitement for the crop he had just planted.

“He wanted to see it grow. He wasn’t going to leave. There’s nothing that was going to take him away from here,” he said.

Justin said both the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department and Weber County Search and Rescue searched the area last week. Three helicopters, a plane, and cadaver dogs were part of the search. Search parties were also out and about all week helping out.

“They called off the search — Box Elder [County Sheriff’s Office] — because they were 95 percent sure there’s no sign of Dylan out in the 3-to-5-mile area,” said Justin.

Law enforcement found his boots five miles west of his camper.

“I’ll never forget the look on [Dylan’s mom’s] face. I could only imagine what I looked like when we saw those boots,” he said.

Each day without answers is agony for his family, who all live in Idaho. They’re offering a $20,000 reward to bring Dylan home.

“I just came back today to kind of poke around because I can’t hardly leave here,” said Justin. “Twenty-thousand is burning a hole in my pocket and I want to spend it today.”

Dylan is 5’10” and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.