Utah family left with unanswered questions after 22-year-old's autopsy results returned

RICH COUNTY, Utah — The autopsy report is in on the mysterious death of a missing Layton woman.

It’s been almost four months of waiting for Veronica Bair. She calls the results of her sister's autopsy “disheartening.”

“I think we’re doing almost the best we can,” she said.

Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March and filed a missing person’s report. Weeks later on April 8, teenagers riding dirt bikes in Rich County found her body in a field five miles away from the small town of Randolph, Utah.

“She was not a local,” said Bair. “She would have 100% not ended up where she was, in the freezing cold all by herself.”

Bair said Lower’s death is labeled “undetermined.”

“But on the autopsy report, it even says it can be changed if people are forthcoming with information,” she said.

She believes the man who Lower traveled to Randolph with has that information.

Bair said the report suggests weather exposure most likely could be the cause of death.

“You know when pirates make people walk the deck and they leave them in the middle of the ocean? That’s essentially it, but the snow,” she said.

Bair said the Rich County Sheriff’s Office has ruled out suicide and the autopsy found no drugs or substances in her system. Right now, her death is just an “open investigation,” but Lower’s family believes foul play is involved.

“It gives me full-body chills,” said Bair.

Bair said Lower struggled with addiction and trusted the wrong people. That’s why they believe she went to Randolph in the first place. For anyone struggling with addiction, she encourages you to never be afraid to reach out to your loved ones for help or support.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation but has yet to hear back.