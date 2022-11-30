Utah family mourns man's death after body found in burning car

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in South Jordan on Thanksgiving.

There have been no new updates from police, but a family has come forward, saying the person killed is their brother, 50-year-old Gino Montoya.

“Everyone right now is just devastated,” said Amber Montoya. “Broken.”

On Thanksgiving, Gino’s family had a plate ready and waiting for him, but the food went cold.

Around 7 p.m., South Jordan Police found a dead body in a burning car near South Bingham Rim Road.

“I just never expected to wake up to hear such news,” she said. “Such horrible news.”

Gino spent most of his adult life in prison. He was sentenced in 1995 on several felony charges. When he got out, the siblings made up for lost time. They mini-golfed, read books with family, and trained for boxing tournaments.

Amber said Gino was on a new path and was intentional about it.

“People always liked to recognize him for what he used to be and didn’t accept him for where he was today,” she said. “He wasn’t the same person he was when he was 19.”

South Jordan Police have not yet identified the cause of death, but they have labeled it a “suspicious death.”

Amber believes foul play is involved and wants to know who did it, but most importantly, she wants to see her brother again so she can lay him to rest.

“He didn’t deserve to go out like that,” she said. “It just wasn’t his turn.”

