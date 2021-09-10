Utah FBI agents take part in Tower Stair Challenge ahead of 9/11

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah FBI agents and law enforcement officers honored those who lost their lives 9/11 ahead of the anniversary of the attacks.

They are usually the first agencies to respond to tragedy, and Friday was no different as more than one-thousand of them answered that call again — but in a different way.

As part of the Tower Stair Challenge, agents out of the FBIs Salt Lake City office, along with officers from the Unified Police Department, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers could be seen climbing 2,171 steps in the heat at Rio Tinto Stadium.

The steps represent the 110 floors in each of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

FBI Special Agent Brent Rummler flew to New York City after the attack to help sort through debris. He hopes Saturday’s anniversary will bring the community together.

“What 9/11 I think did, in a lot of ways, was create unity in our country. And I’m worried that today, we’re missing that," said Rummler. "Being able to remember these events and how we all came together to fight a common cause is something that I think will help our country now and in the long run."

Rummler adds that Friday’s event was aimed at recognizing the people who lost their lives on 9/11 and the families who still carry grief, along with first responders who are now battling illnesses connected to that day.