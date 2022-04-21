Utah firefighters headed to Arizona to help battle wildfire

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A crew of firefighters from Weber County is headed to Arizona to help battle a wildfire that has already engulfed 2,000 acres of land.

The Weber Fire District's Wildland Division reported it has deployed engine 464 and a crew to head to the "Crooks Fire," which is located near Prescott.

Officials have reported that the fire was discovered on Monday morning and they are still investigating the exact cause.

Many neighborhoods and a few recreational areas have been evacuated and closed as crews try to contain the blaze.

Significant wind has contributed to this fire and pushed it in many directions, making it unpredictable and tough for firefighters to extinguish. Currently the fire is zero percent contained.

"The fire is burning in continuous thick, dry, dead, and down fuels in very rugged terrain," officials explained. "Erratic winds and fire behavior is making conditions hazardous for firefighters. Firefighter and public safety is the number one objective, firefighters are being directed to not put themselves in situations where the risks are high, and probability of success is low. The consistent message from leaders to firefighters is, 'nothing is worth you getting hurt.'"

Crews from Utah are known to travel to surrounding western states to help with wildfires when needed. It's not clear how long the Utah firefighters will be in Arizona to help with containment efforts.