Utah First Lady and Jazz to host holiday party for foster children on their home court

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's First Lady Abby Cox and the Utah Jazz are teaming up for a Show Up Utah special event for more than 150 children in foster care at Vivint Arena on December 21.

Known as Holiday Hoopla, the Jazz will host the foster children on their home court with food and festive games, and each child will receive a Nike gift bag with Jazz apparel and other treats.

In addition to this event, the Jazz donated 85 tickets for children in foster care to attend their Christmas Night game against the Dallas Mavericks, including a pre-game dinner at the Vivint Arena hosted by Governor Spencer Cox and the First Lady.

“I am so grateful that the Utah Jazz reached out with the desire to support Utah’s foster youth this holiday season,” said First Lady Abby Cox.

“These precious youth have experienced immense hardship and difficulty, and these events are all about showing them that their community sees, knows and loves them.”

Children in foster care have often experienced trauma and loss, and are typically over the age of nine, in a sibling group, children of color, and children with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges.

"We support them and want to call attention to the need for more safe and loving foster homes,” said Utah Jazz President Jim Olson.

Support for the event is also provided by the Division of Child and Family Services, Raise the Future, Utah Foster Care, and America’s Kids Belong.

For more information about how to support the foster community in Utah, go to Show Up Utah's website.

