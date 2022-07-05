Utah flags lowered to honor lives lost in Illinois mass shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox authorized for flags to be lowered across the state for the rest of the week to honor the victims in a Fourth of July mass shooting in Illinois.

The shooter reportedly killed seven people and injured nearly two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

Utah flags were lowered to the half-staff position "immediately" on Tuesday and will return to full-staff at sunset on Saturday, July 9.

President Joe Biden ordered that flags be lowered across the country in honor of the lives lost in the shooting.

"I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, July 9, 2022," a statement from the President said in part. "I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."