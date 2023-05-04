Utah flooding damages land, kills livestock in Rich County

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Flooding in Utah has already had a devastating impact on farmers and ranchers in Rich County this week, leaving multiple dead livestock in its wake.

On Thursday, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported 20-30 ranchers along the Bear River have been impacted, as flooding has damaged both roads and land.

Because ranchers have no dry place to put or transfer livestock, many have died due to the high floodwaters. Photos shared by the department show dead animals in the county, although exact numbers are not available.

Normal grazing areas have previously been closed due to the massive amounts of snowfall found across most of Utah this winter.

In video released by the department, land in the county in northeast Utah can be seen inundated by water, with makeshift bridges being utilized to cross newly-formed streams.

With temperatures warming up during the spring, snowmelt has been cause for concern over the past week. Multiple flood warnings have been issued in Utah, although widespread flooding has been minimal.

