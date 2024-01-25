Utah Food Bank expands reach into Central Utah with new facility

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Utah Food Bank will have the ability to help "fight hunger statewide" with the opening of a new 77,032 square-foot facility in Springville on Thursday.

They say because the number of food pantries for people seeking assistance in central Utah and Utah County is sorely lacking, this new facility will more efficiently meet the growing need.

Utah Food Bank bought the parcel of land in 2021, where it currently houses its Utah Food Bank Timpanogos Distribution Center.

They say that over 71,000 Utahns and one if eight children face hunger in Central Utah.

Their new facility will include commercial kitchen space, and have easy access to major truck routes for food distribution, as well as donation drop-offs.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our community, we have been able to complete this project debt-free,” said Utah Food Bank President and CEO Ginette Bott.

“Most people are unaware that there is such a high incidence of food insecurity in central Utah, and specifically Utah County, coupled with the fact that there simply are not enough food resources to support central Utah’s population. We aim to change that with this facility and look forward to serving the needs of central Utah families for generations to come.”

Utah Food Bank will open several other new facilities in 2024, including a warehouse with attached pantry in Blanding, two pantries on the Navajo Nation, and a pantry in Hurricane.

