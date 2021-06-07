Utah food truck owners won't stop after truck vandalized with hate messages

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of a northern Utah food truck say they will not let hatred stop them after their truck was vandalized with messages of hate.

Photos posted to Facebook show the graffiti-covered Yum Yum Food Truck after the incident over the weekend.

World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck / Facebook

On the original post, the owners said they were too hurt to comment, but added "we are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture."

In a separate post a few hours later, the owners thanked the community for their outpouring of support.

WATCH: Focus groups recommend dumping 'Dixie' in university name change process

"Thank you for everyone who has reached out to us, all the love is truly overwhelming," the owners wrote.

The Yum Yum Food Truck, which opened in 2020, serves Filipino street food using traditional recipes. The owners say they plan on being at the upcoming Philippine Independence Day celebration in West Jordan this Saturday.