GAINESVILLE, Florida — After a close game against University of Florida Saturday night, the Utah Ute's flight back to Salt Lake City has been delayed for hours.

According to a spokesperson for the university's athletics, the Ute's charter flight reportedly has had mechanical issues, delaying their return home.

Players waited in the plane on the runway for four hours early this morning. Around 3 a.m. MDT they were able to leave the plane and wait in the airport for the issues to resolve.