Utah FOP Director reflects on impact of line of duty deaths

SANTAQUIN, Utah — In the week since the death of Sergeant Bill Hooser last Sunday, Brent Jex and members of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police have been in Santaquin, trying to help his family and the department in any way they could.

“Even though everybody’s normal is no longer what it was Saturday there’s some immense satisfaction, knowing that, they’re going to be OK," Jex reflected.

During his time with the F.O.P., Jex has dealt with several line of duty deaths.

As the years have passed, Jex says the law enforcement community in general is getting better at helping families and fellow officers deal with the trauma.

“It’s going to take time but seeing the outpouring from the community, from their city leaders, the agencies in Utah county, it’s been impressive to watch and it’s been impressive to see their resolve and the nature of how they handle it…it’s sad but good," he said.

Jex was a young officer with the West Jordan Police Department when fellow officer Ron Wood was shot and killed in the line of duty back in 2002.

He thought back on that while interacting with and observing some of the younger officers with Santaquin PD.

“What was always a possibility was now the reality…and I wasn’t sure what to do with that," Jex remembered. "And that was the same look that I saw on some of those guys.”

But he says things have changed dramatically over the past two decades, which will help those officers and their department move forward.

“We didn’t have peer support back then," he said. "The Utah County Sheriff's peer support team has been absolutely phenomenal in all aspects of this.”

Jex won’t be able to attend the funeral for Sgt. Hooser on Monday because he’ll be in Washington DC, as part of law enforcement week ceremonies.

But he knows one event Monday will really hit home for him and the thousands of other cops who will be there.

“We’re all going to be at the Washington Monument for a candlelight vigil," he explained. "And it just kind of brings back the stark reality of this job and what cops are willing to do, positions they’re willing to put themselves in for the community, day in and day out.”

He says it is a stark reminder of the saying: All give some, some give all.

“This is our opportunity to help honor Bill and help honor all of those that have gone before," he said. "Friends, coworkers, family members and, it’s kind of our 'why.'"

Jex says the sad fact is just about everybody in Utah law-enforcement knows someone who’s been killed in the line of duty.

But it’s also what helps bring them all together during times like this.