Utah gang members indicted for drug trafficking along the Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Numerous Utah gang members were indicted Tuesday on drug trafficking charges for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin across the Wasatch Front, according to the acting United States Attorney for Utah, Andrea Martinez.

A grand jury issued indictments against 27 leaders of the Nortenos gang, charging them with a conspiracy to distribute more 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 50 pounds of heroin, and thousands of fentanyl pills throughout the Salt Lake Valley as part of a conspiracy with the Mexican drug cartel Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The indictments follow previous charges relating to this operation in a widespread effort by the Unified Police Department's Metro Gang Unit (MGU) in Utah, along with the DEA, ATF, IRS, and U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation began in September 2020 when Utah and federal agencies targeted drug and firearms trafficking activities of Salt Lake City gang members. The recent indictments follow a previous federal investigation in which 38 members of the Nortenos gang and their associates were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin with the Sinaloa Cartel in February, 2019.

Law enforcement officials in the new investigation uncovered that the primary narcotics supplier for the group was CJNG, and from there discovered the conspiracy between the Utah gang members and the cartel to transport drugs to Utah, with the proceeds heading back to Mexico.

All the defendants charged in this and previous investigations will now face criminal prosecution from the Utah U.S. Attorney's Office along with the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.