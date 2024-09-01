Utah gas prices above national average for Labor Day weekend

Gas prices in Utah are skewing slightly higher than the national average for the Labor Day weekend, according to data from AAA.

According to AAA's gas price dashboard, Utah is averaging out at about $3.56 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That's more than twenty cents above the national average, currently $3.33 per gallon.

Breaking the numbers down by county, Rich County currently has the highest price, sitting at over $4.00 per gallon. Millard County currently has the lowest at about $3.45 per gallon.

Looking at metro areas, Salt Lake City and Logan are showing an average of $3.54 per gallon, down nearly eighty cents from 2023. St. George is skewing slightly higher, sitting at nearly $3.60 per gallon, down over fifty cents.

When it comes to diesel fuel specifically, Utah's actually doing better, sitting at about $3.49 per gallon, twenty cents below the national average, and over $1.35 lower than Utah's price in 2023.

This comes as many travelers hit the road to close out their summer fun. AAA previously reported that Utah was the 10th most expensive gasoline market leading into the holiday weekend. Currently, Hawaii is holding on to the top slot, sitting at $4.65 per gallon.

By contrast, Utah is the 6th least expensive state when it comes to the cost of charging electric vehicles, with AAA reporting an average cost of 29 cents per kilowatt hour. Kansas holds the top spot, sitting at 22 cents.