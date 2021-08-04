Heat and wildfire smoke are back in the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY — Good morning and happy HUMP day! Hope everyone had a peaceful rest last night. Let's get this morning started.

FOX 13 Wednesday morning weather | August 4, 2021

Utah is getting a break from the wet monsoon pattern this week.

Mother Nature is turning up the heat outside over the next couple days!

Today is going to be hotter than yesterday -- We're back in the mid 90s along the Wasatch Front

Smoke will be noticeable from the fires out West in Northern UT on Wednesday.

The warming and drying trend continues through Thursday.

Temperatures peak on Thursday -- It's going to be baking hot!

A dry cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday. What does this mean?

Temperatures drop in Northern Utah Friday -- It'll feel noticeably cooler

Gusty southerly winds pick up in Southern Utah -- Could lead to critical fire danger.

