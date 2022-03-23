Utah governor signs dozens of bills into law from new vaccine exemptions to election security and magic mushrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — With the power of his pen, Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Tuesday night created dozens of new laws on topics ranging from new election security measures to ordering a study of magic mushrooms.

We've collected some highlights:

New vaccine requirement exemptions

Governor Cox signed HB63 into law requiring employers to exempt employees from a COVID-19 vaccine requirement if they submit a note from their primary care provider stating they have already had COVID-19. It also prohibits employers from keeping a record of employee COVID-19 test results. The law is meant to counteract vaccine requirements in the workplace by allowing what lawmakers refer to as “natural immunity” to satisfy vaccine requirements.

New election security measures

HB313 creates additional election security measures. The law requires voters to provide a photocopy of their ID when voting by mail, video surveillance at ballot boxes, and yearly voter registration audits, among other things. Although lawmakers presented no evidence of widespread election fraud, the law comes after national debate on election security following the 2020 general election. The new election security measures will be implemented throughout 2022 and 2023.

Study health benefits of magic mushrooms

Governor Cox signed a bill into law that creates a task force to explore the use of psychedelics to treat a number of mental health conditions. there is research to show that it has been effective for some people.

No-knock warrants reined in

A bill signed by the governor reins in so-called “no knock” search warrants. It requires police to have more identifiable clothing, serve warrants in the daytime and clearly announce their presence. It also bans no-knock warrants for misdemeanor offenses.

So far, the governor has signed 207 bills into law and vetoed one. He's got 304 more bills from the 2022 legislative session to review by the end of Thursday to sign/veto or allow to go into law without signature.