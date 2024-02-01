Utah grants over $357,000 to fund youth outdoor recreation programs around the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Youth programs across Utah will get a significant boost from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, which awarded $357,147 to 29 programs, many in rural areas.

They anticipate that approximately 16,000 kids will benefit from the grants and have a total value of $2 million.

Among the programs funded are the following:

● The Mayfly Project received $6,095 for fly fishing programs for foster care youth.

● Tribal Youth Public Land Stewards: Zion National Park Forever Project's initiative

received $15,000 to instruct tribal youth about traditional and ecological explanations of natural wonders.

● CCID Outdoor Adventure Program: The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery was funded $15,000 for various outdoor skills programs for students.

● Ophir Canyon Education Center: The Tooele Education Foundation's project was

granted $15,000 to increase participation at the center.

● Friends of Arches and Canyonlands Parks: $15,000 was awarded for park exploration

support for underserved youth in Grand County.

● Cottonwood Canyons Foundation (CCF): CCF’s "Snowshoe with a Naturalist Program"

received $10,000 for snowshoe field trips for 5th graders in Title 1 schools.

“Amidst an outpouring of enthusiasm and an array of compelling programs funded this cycle, we proudly reaffirm our dedication to enhancing the lives of Utah’s younger generation through outdoor recreation and education,” said Caroline Weiler, DOR’s grant program specialist.

"A goal of these DOR grants is to help ensure that every child in Utah, regardless of where he or she lives, can appreciate Utah's natural wonders."

DOR is now accepting grant applications for Utah Outdoor Recreation Grants through March 15 and Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Grants through Tuesday, April 2.

These programs have $20 million available to help support outdoor recreation.

Among the categories available for grants are the following:

● UORG Tier 1—For new outdoor recreation infrastructure projects with funding ranges from $15,001 to $200,000 for each project.

● UORG Regional Asset Tier—Designed for larger-scale projects with a total value of at

least $3 million; rural counties benefit from a reduced 1:1 matching requirement.

● UORG Mini-Grant—For smaller-scale projects, offering funds between $500 and

$15,000.

● Utah Outdoor Classroom Grant—For community-based nonprofit organizations or publicly funded K-12 schools with awards up to $15,000.

● Recreation Restoration Infrastructure Grant—For restoring trails or repairing or replacing other types of infrastructure on public lands, with grants ranging from $5,000 to $150,000.

Utah’s OHVR grants are open to cities, counties, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Go here for more information and grant applications.

