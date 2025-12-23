Utah Grizzlies could be going on strike ahead of final Utah games

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Fans of the Utah Grizzlies were prepared to say goodbye to the team ahead of their move to New Jersey in April. But now, the rest of the team's schedule is on thin ice after a player's union served a strike notice to the league.

The Professional Hockey Players' Association announced Monday that its ECHL membership has served a strike notice effective December 26, 2025. The official notice was delivered on December 18.

The association says they have been bargaining with the ECHL since January and have been unable to secure a new agreement due to the league's ongoing unfair labor practices.

PHPA officials say the unlawful conduct includes the league making changes related to mandatory subjects of bargaining and allegedly engaging in regressive bargaining. PHPA officials say they have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

Other complaints of the union include not allowing players to choose helmets that properly fit them, and clubs have been supplying players with used equipment. Players also claim to be told that days with nine-hour bus trips are considered days off.

The ECHL has responded to the strike authorization, saying its goal continues to be reaching an agreement that increases player compensation and improves health and safety.

However, they add that if a deal isn't reached by December 26, they would have to postpone or cancel games.