Utah Grizzlies join the fight against cancer with special game

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah Grizzlies are teaming up with “Ink Against Cancer” to honor those who are battling or have lost their fight to the disease.

Friday, February 24, the Grizzlies will wear special jerseys for their game against the Allen Americans. The special edition jerseys will feature the names of cancer warriors.

“It’s a night to celebrate those that are fighting and those that have lost their fight,” said Hildegard Koenig, the president of Ink Against Cancer.

Koenig began the non-profit several years ago during her brother’s fight against the disease. It aims to provide financial assistance to cancer warriors so they can cover daily expenses as they deal with their health concerns.

The game has special meaning for several members of the Grizzlies’ organization who have been personally impacted by cancer.

The jerseys will include the names of two loved ones of Grizzlies Defenseman James Shearer.

His grandfather is currently battling the disease.

“Remembering the good times you had with them, what kind of people they were, sharing their story with the world is very important,” he said. “It’s very heartfelt.”

The team’s play-by-play announcer Tyson Whiting lost his mom to cancer several months ago.

“I know this weekend I will be thinking about my mom, and I know a lot of people will be thinking about people they have lost due to cancer,” Whiting said.

Both men said they anticipate an emotional night on the ice as fans, players and team staff remember their loved ones while also working to help those currently in the fight against the disease.

The game begins at 7:00 and tickets can be purchased here.