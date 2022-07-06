A member of the Utah National Guard had his leg amputated after being hit by a car Tuesday.

Kevin Moss was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by the vehicle that failed to stop after the accident. Because of his injuries, doctors were forced to remove his left leg.

Moss's wife, Angelica, shared the story of her husband's injury on a GoFundMe page, saying Kevin joined the Utah National Guard at 20 years old after spending most of his youth in and out of foster care.

"He has a long journey ahead of him," wrote Angelica, who worries Kevin won't be able to continue with the National Guard.

The page is looking for donations to help with Moss's medical bills and care of their 3-year-old daughter.