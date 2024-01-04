Utah gyms see influx of clients hoping to keep New Year's resolutions

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — New Year's resolutions are still in force, and so gyms are seeing an influx of people looking to reach new health and fitness goals.

That’s exactly what personal trainer Cody Skinners likes to see.

“I get to come in here and help people change their lives,” he says.

Skinner works at Lifetime in South Jordan, and has been a personal trainer for 10 years, so understands why people choose the start of the new year to set a goal.

“Setting a couple goals at the beginning of the year is a time for reflection on the past year and what you may be able to do a little better."

Skinner aims to help people be consistent in making progress toward their goal, and believes one key is to be realistic.

“We want to set a smaller goal we can see, biweekly or monthly, so we are seeing progress going forward."

Skinner trains dozens of clients at Lifetime, and says he gets to be the eyes away from family to help guide them toward their goals.

Danny Thomas agrees with that sentiment, as he recently re-connected with a trainer at Lifetime.

“Last time he got me 10 percent lower on body fat,” Thomas said. “At some point you need the accountability.”

Skinner urges his clients to focus on their strength training, nutrition and stretching/flexibility.

He says all three components work like a tripod, and that taking shortcuts on any will impact the others.

And the first major step for those looking to take a fitness journey is getting back to the workout facility.

“This gym takes their fitness and health the most serious of any place I have been,” Skinner said.

“Watching them go through their progression is extremely rewarding.”