Utah has ‘Greatest Snow on Earth,’ but parking a big problem

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has ‘The Greatest Snow on Earth’ but getting up to enjoy the snow can really snarl traffic in the canyons.

If you make it to a resort, finding a parking spot can be a challenge.

READ: 'Perfect storm' causes long lines, traffic troubles leading to Utah ski resorts

To remedy that, two more resorts will require parking reservations, costing up to $25, to cut down on traffic.

That’s according to our content sharing partners at the Salt Lake Tribune.

READ SALT LAKE TRIBUNE ARTICLE: Two more Utah ski areas to require parking reservations this winter

The newspaper reports that Solitude and Brighton will be adding the restrictions this season.

Alta and Park City Mountain did it last year.

It comes after a record number of skier visits last season, when Utah was hit with record snowfall.

READ: Snowbird finally wraps up ski season after record-setting snowfall year

Adding more parking isn't an option since the resorts are US Forest Service land.

The resorts hope it will keep UDOT from adding a toll in the canyon but tell the Tribune it may not be a long-term solution.

READ: Support, opposition continues after canyon gondola plan decision

They're keeping their eyes on how the gondola develops in Little Cottonwood Canyon.