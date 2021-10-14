Utah has the 6th worst drivers in the country, new survey says

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has the sixth worst drivers in the country, out of 50, according to the results of a new survey.

The survey by QuoteWizard analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and which have the best. Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality.

Accidents

Speeding tickets

DUIs

Citations

States that are considered the worst had the highest numbers of driving incidents, while states with the lowest numbers of incidents are considered the best.

Iowa, North Dakota, Virginia, California and Alaska came in the top five places for worst drivers, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the best drivers were New Hampshire, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Illinois and Delaware.

To see the full survey results, visit QuoteWizard.