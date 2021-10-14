Watch
Utah has the 6th worst drivers in the country, new survey says

Rick Bowmer/AP
The "Welcome to Utah" sign is shown Friday, April 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 14, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has the sixth worst drivers in the country, out of 50, according to the results of a new survey.

The survey by QuoteWizard analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst drivers in America and which have the best. Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality.

  • Accidents
  • Speeding tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations

States that are considered the worst had the highest numbers of driving incidents, while states with the lowest numbers of incidents are considered the best.

Iowa, North Dakota, Virginia, California and Alaska came in the top five places for worst drivers, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the best drivers were New Hampshire, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Illinois and Delaware.

To see the full survey results, visit QuoteWizard.

