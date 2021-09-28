Watch
Utah health centers to receive $7 million in federal grants

Craig Ruttle/AP
Marx Johny Gerez, of Binghamton, N.Y., who was living in Venezuela until just over a year ago, speaks with Physician Assistant Judy Andrews before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the American Civic Association (ACA) in Binghamton, N.Y., Friday, March 19, 2021. The ACA, a community based entity that has served immigrants, refugees and the underserved for several decades, hosted UHS medical services in their community room so members of the community would have an alternative location to get coronavirus vaccines. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:40:53-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Over $7 million will flow into 11 Utah health centers from federal grants to help medically underserved communities and bolster efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

Utah health centers receiving HHS grants
Centers in Utah that received HHS grants to improve community healthcare.

This funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will include funding to purchase mobile vans to reach people without easy access to vaccinations.

"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

This funding will be used for COVID-19-related needs such as purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology.

“Investing in health center construction and modernization will significantly increase access to affordable, high-quality primary health care services in underserved communities across the nation,” said Health Resources and Services Administration Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa.

More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

A map of the award recipients nationwide can be found here.

Go here to locate a HRSA-funded health center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
