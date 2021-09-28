Utah health centers to receive $7 million in federal grants

SALT LAKE CITY — Over $7 million will flow into 11 Utah health centers from federal grants to help medically underserved communities and bolster efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

This funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will include funding to purchase mobile vans to reach people without easy access to vaccinations.

"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

This funding will be used for COVID-19-related needs such as purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including telehealth technology.

“Investing in health center construction and modernization will significantly increase access to affordable, high-quality primary health care services in underserved communities across the nation,” said Health Resources and Services Administration Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa.

More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities.

