Utah Highway Patrol creates wrong-way driver task force

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol was been working to stop Utah's rash of wrong-way drivers and now has created a task force to address this growing issue.

So far, they've cited 55 wrong-way drivers this year. Some of those fall into the 1,248 who were stopped for DUI.

They're also clarifying what is considered a "wrong-way driver." They said the car needs to be completely in the lane of a divided highway, not just crossing over the line.

UHP previously reported 21 wrong-way driver crashes. But, they've corrected that number to 12.

Troopers said most of these happen late at night and involve drivers who are impaired.

UHP said wrong way driving is a serious issue and that they are dedicated to finding a solution.