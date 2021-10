Utah Highway Patrol says Troopers have handled 118 crashes statewide in the past 24 hours.

Rain, wind and snow were all contributing factors to the crashes, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

UHP reminded drivers of some safe driving tips in wet weather:

1. Slow down

2. Give extra space

3. Slow down

4. Give yourself extra time

5. Don't go out

6. Slow down

7. Turn your headlights ON

8. Wear your seatbelt

9. Check your equipment

10. Slow down