Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down after at least two vehicles were hit Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol

One UHP vehicle was hit on I-15 near 7200 South, where no injuries were reported. Another accident, also on I-15, near 500 south, resulted in the Trooper being checked out for what appeared to be minor injuries.

UHP also responded to at least 57 accidents due to wet or snowy conditions Saturday.