Utah Highway Patrol urges drivers to secure loads after close call

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers of the importance of securing their loads after a metal object flew threw the windshield of a vehicle.

Officials said the incident happened near 2300 North on I-215 Wednesday.

Photos show a long metal object pierced into the center of the windshield and glass shattered.

Luckily, the only injuries reported were minor cuts from glass breaking into the vehicle.

"No one thinks that not covering their load could result in an injury to another driver but it can," UHP stated. "Cover your load!"