Utah homes sold at breakneck pace in 2021, study shows

Posted at 5:55 PM, Feb 18, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A study from the Porch.com shows how quickly Utah homes sold and for how much in 2021.

Utah tied for fourth in the nation looking at the median number of days a home stayed on the market at 14 days; just two weeks from listing to accepting an offer.

That’s impressive on its own, but look past those fourteen days: 62 percent of homes sold faster than that, and they sold for top dollar as the statewide average showed sellers were accepting an offer 2% over the asking price.

The research looked at Utah's four biggest cities below:

Here’s the ratio of the accepted offer related to the listing price.

The study also shows the median price for a home in Utah in 2021 was about $478,000. By that measure, Utah has the seventh most expensive homes in the nation.

