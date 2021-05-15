Utah Honor Flight hosts luncheon to honor WWII vets

Utah Honor Flight honored veterans Friday, keeping the memory of World War II alive.

The organization's flights are temporarily stopped due to the pandemic, so they hosted a luncheon honoring 15 WWII veterans Friday morning in South Jordan.

Gail Halvorsen, also known as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," was at the event and said it's an honor and privilege to be included in the "greatest generation."

"I was just one small guy in a flight of aviators, so they deserve a piece of gratitude for what they did," Halvorsen said.

