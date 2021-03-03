Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah House backs call to close Chinese Communist Party-funded Confucius Institutes at state universities

The resolution, which did not receive a vote in the Senate, comes amid concerns that the programs pose a national security risk.
items.[0].image.alt
Andy Wong/AP
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing.
China US Confucius Institutes
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 07:22:58-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House gave a second vote of approval Tuesday to a resolution that calls on two of the state’s universities to close their Chinese language programs amid concerns that they pose a national security risk and could aid espionage efforts by the Chinese Communist Party, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

House lawmakers previously approved the bill as a joint resolution of both the House and the Senate. But after it became clear it would die in the Senate without a vote, Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, brought the proposal back to become solely a House resolution.

The proposal passed with a 69-1 vote Tuesday night, with Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, voting in opposition.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt lake Tribune.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere