Utah House backs call to close Chinese Communist Party-funded Confucius Institutes at state universities

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House gave a second vote of approval Tuesday to a resolution that calls on two of the state’s universities to close their Chinese language programs amid concerns that they pose a national security risk and could aid espionage efforts by the Chinese Communist Party, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

House lawmakers previously approved the bill as a joint resolution of both the House and the Senate. But after it became clear it would die in the Senate without a vote, Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, brought the proposal back to become solely a House resolution.

The proposal passed with a 69-1 vote Tuesday night, with Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, voting in opposition.

