Utah in search of new State Forester as fire season approaches

SALT LAKE CITY — With wildfire season within reach, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands is looking to fill its top leadership position of State Forester/Director.

Both the Governor’s Office and Utah Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that previous Utah FFSL Director Brian Cottam resigned last week. Cottam, who previously served as Deputy Director, took over the Director role in late 2013.

“We know this could be a difficult fire season and we’re working quickly to fill the position,” said Utah DNR Communications Director Nathan Schwebach. “An interim FFSL director will be appointed in the next few days, and a search is underway to identify qualified candidates to replace Cottam.”

There has been no indication into the reasoning behind Cottam’s resignation.

“The state forester is a key position in state government, especially as we enter fire season,” said Governor’s Office Senior Advisor of Communications Jennifer Napier-Pearce. “As the search for a new director of the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands continues, we're fortunate to have the talented and dedicated staff of this department as well as a solid working relationship we have with local communities, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and other partners.”