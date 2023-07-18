Utah Inland Port Authority Board approves plan to create industrial park in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inland port in Spanish Fork is closer to reality.

On Monday, the Utah Inland Port Authority Board approved a draft of a plan to build the "Verk Industrial Park." Ben Hart, the executive director of the Utah Inland Port Authority, said the port will benefit Utah's economy for years to come.

“We're creating economic focal areas where we can really draw the best and brightest companies to the state of Utah and to Spanish Fork," he said. “We're seeing disruption in advanced manufacturing supply chains all over the world. We have an opportunity here in the United States to really capture advanced manufacturing for the next generation.”

READ: Tooele County to consider creating Utah Inland Port Authority 'Project Area'

During a public meeting Monday night, community members spoke out in opposition to the new inland port, citing concerns about paving over wetlands, wildlife and farmland.

However, Hart believes the port would mean more goods being transported by train, which is a good thing for Utah’s environment.

“What we're talking about here today is not part of the problem," he said. "It's part of the solution. When we're talking about air quality, when we're talking about wetlands, the processes the port brings to bear, create a more sustainable future is we help to take trucks off the roads.”

Some environmental advocates, like Orem resident Denise Devynck, are even optimistic about working together with the port authority.

“This is going to happen," she said. "The important thing though is to be responsible with how we treat our resources.”

The UIPA board will consider approving the project area at their next meeting in August. In the meantime, the public is welcome to make comments.