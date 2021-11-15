Watch
Utah is the second least obese state, new study finds

Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 15, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is the second least obese state in the United States, according to a new study by WalletHub.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was analyzed to rank states from most to least obese.

The study found Utah residents are the least obese in the country, only behind Washington DC residents.

The most overweight state, according to the study, is West Virginia.

The study also analyzed levels of inactivity among residents. In this area, Utah is the fourth most active state. The study found that Colorado is the most active state and West Virginia is the most inactive state.

According to the CDC data, more than seven in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese. Obesity levels in children and teens are lower but are rising rapidly compared to past decades.

To read the full results of the study, go here.

