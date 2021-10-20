Utah Jazz continues scholarship program, promises one full ride for every win this season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz is continuing their scholarship program, which promises a full ride to one of six Utah universities for every Jazz win.

The scholarships cover full cost of attendance including tuition, books, fees, and housing for each student's undergraduate education. The scholarship money can be used at one of the six universities in Utah.

Recipients must have admission to at least one of the following universities: Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, Weber State University, The University of Utah, Utah State University and/or Utah Valley University.

Last season, the Jazz awarded 30 scholarships, representing the team's first 30 wins, to Utah students of color for the 2021-2022 school year.

The remaining 31 scholarships, representing the rest of the team's wins, as well as scholarships that result from additional wins this season will be awarded beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, Jazz officials report.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Graduate of a Utah high school Person of color (Asian or Pacific Islander; Black or African American; Hispanic or Latinx; or Native American or Alaskan Native) Preference given to those with demonstrated financial need (regardless of FAFSA eligibility) Preference given to first-generation college students Incoming freshman enrolling as a full-time student for the 2022-23 school year Admission to one of the six listed Utah universities: Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, Weber State University, University of Utah, Utah State University, and/or Utah Valley University

Applicants must submit a letter of recommendation, a short video, a unofficial high school transcript and financial aid information. The application will open in November 15, 2021.

Click here to learn more about the scholarship initiative.