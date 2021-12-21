Watch
Utah Jazz dancer proposed to during game

Posted at 8:29 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 10:37:31-05

A Utah jazz dancer got a big surprise at the game.

During one of their performances, the music and their rehearsed routine changed suddenly, catching Danielle Bush off guard.

While Danielle tried to copy the moves, her new fiance walked up behind her and asked her to marry him.

Danielle said yes!

The whole thing was captured on video and shared on the Jazz's social media, saying "congratulations Danielle and Brandon... we loved sharing this moment with you."

