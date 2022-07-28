Watch Now
Utah joins lawsuit over anti-discrimination measures in school meal programs

Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY  — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has joined a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity in anti-discrimination provisions of school meal programs.

The lawsuit by 22 states, argues that the Biden administration is overstepping its authority in adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the anti-discrimination provisions in federal subsidized school meal programs. They argue that any modifications to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be made by Congress.

The litigation is being led by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slattery III.

"This case is, yet again, about a federal agency trying to change law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative," he said in a statement. "The USDA simply does not have that authority. We have successfully challenged the Biden Administration's other attempts to rewrite law and we will challenge this as well."

Other states included in the lawsuit are: Indiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the lawsuit here:

