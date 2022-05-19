Utah junior high school employee placed on leave following racial allegation, district says

SALT LAKE CITY — An employee at a Salt Lake City junior high school was placed on leave following an allegation that the individual used a racial slur while talking to students.

A statement from the Granite School District stated that administration at Bennion Junior High School received an allegation about the employee Thursday.

The allegation accused the employee of using a racial slur while they "conversing with a group of students," a statement from district officials reads.

The employee was placed on administrative leave while a "rigorous investigation" is completed, according to the school district.

"The Granite School District does not condone or tolerate the use of any type of derogatory terms or racial slurs in any form or context," the statement reads in part. "The Granite District is proud to serve a diverse community of children and families. Our ongoing commitment is to ensure all of our schools and classrooms are safe and inclusive."

Details such as what was said to the students and the identity of the employee was not made available.