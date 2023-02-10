Utah K-9s selected to help with Super Bowl safety

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Utah K-9 officers and their handlers from Salt Lake City are spending the weekend in the valley of the sun as they help with safety during the Super Bowl.

Officer Thad Hansen and his partner K-9 Pongo and Officer John Lynn and his K-9 partner Lux have undergone extensive and rigorous training to prepare for the event.

SLCPD

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the Utah team is part of an "elite group of explosive detection K-9 assets selected from across the country."

When they're not at the Super Bowl, both Utah partnerships are assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department's Airport Division K-9 Squad.

Hansen said in a press release that the different environment will be a rewarding experience for the K-9s.

“This is very important work,” he explained. “It’s also a great experience for our dogs. We’ve been working long days and at several different venues and spaces. Being in different environments makes our dogs more valuable to our department and community."

For the big game, K-9s Pongo and Lux, along with their handlers, will ensure all the buildings are secure at the Super Bowl. The dogs will switch off during the weekend in Arizona in order to rest, eat, play and enjoy treats.