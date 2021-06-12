Utah kids compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee starts Saturday, and a few competitors are from Utah!

We spoke with three of the kids who are participating in the competition.

Watch the videos below to see how they are preparing and practicing, and how they're feeling ahead of the big day!

The preliminary round starts Saturday (June 12) at 8 a.m. (MDT).

The quarterfinals will take place Tuesday (June 15) from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (MDT).

Semi-finals are June 27 from 5-9 p.m. (MDT).

The final round is scheduled for July 8 from 6-8 p.m. (MDT).

The preliminary and quarterfinal rounds will be broadcast on ESPN3, according to the network's website. The semi-finals and finals will be on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Alexis Bailey:

Practice makes perfect for Alexis Bailey ahead of the Scripps Spelling Bee

Aditya Jonnalagedda:

Scripps Spelling Bee preview: Aditya Jonnalagedda

Peregrine Lewis: