Utah Lake dredging proposal found to be 'unconstitutional' and not 'legally sound'

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A decision has come down from Utah’s Capitol Hill on Utah Lake, the project to dredge and create islands and highways has been stopped.

“The proposal is not constitutional and is not legally sound,” said Jamie Barnes, the Director of Forestry Fire and State Lands said Wednesday.

Director Barnes spoke today before the natural resources, agriculture, and environment interim committee.

This is all in conjunction with House Bill 240 which was passed last year.

The short of the bill is that Forestry Fire and State lands would have a say over any proposal that would aim to dredge Utah lake.

The group lake restoration solutions have sought to dredge the lake and create islands that would go across it potentially developing those islands for profit as well.

After the passage of H.B. 240 last year, the division met with lake restoration solutions as they drafted a memo outlining their plan.

After reviewing that, specifically with the dredging portion of their plan, the department has deemed that it is not in the state of Utah's best interest to explore this proposal any further.

Here is more from director Barnes explaining their reasoning.

“I have been advised by our legal counsel,” (Which is the Attorney General’s Office) “that there are material and substantive legal issues with the proposals submitted by Lake restoration solutions, and that it is detrimental to the state of Utah and the public trust,” said Barnes. “This project presents a risk to the state of Utah.”

Today she also spoke about the future of the lake saying while many believe it is getting worse, the division believes that they are working to make improvements without the need for a plan like this.