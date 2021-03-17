Menu

Utah launches dual-language suicide prevention campaign to help state’s growing Latino population

‘Live On’ messaging aims to reduce stigma around mental health by getting all Utahns to start talking about it.
Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune
Javier Alegra with Latino Behavioral Health Services gives details of the new media campaign dedicated to mental health awareness and suicide prevention resources affecting Utah's Latino community as part of the Live On campaign, Mar. 16, 2021.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 07:22:38-04

WEST VALLEY CITY — Although Utah Latinos experience a suicide rate that is higher than other races and ethnicities, said leader Javier Alegra, only now have state officials included members of the community in the planning of a new prevention campaign, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“The majority of the time, efforts are made for us without us,” said Alegra, executive director of Latino Behavioral Services, at a news conference to announce the “Live On” informational campaign.

The effort invited ideas from Utah Latinos from the beginning, which makes it different than previous campaigns that were shaped before the community could weigh in, Alegra said.

Live On aims to make Utahns aware of existing prevention resources and warning signs, and to encourage those in need to seek help. It will include a series of Spanish-language billboards and other messaging, including a mural in West Valley City, to reach Latinos and to try to lessen the stigma around mental health issues.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.

