Utah launches dual-language suicide prevention campaign to help state’s growing Latino population

WEST VALLEY CITY — Although Utah Latinos experience a suicide rate that is higher than other races and ethnicities, said leader Javier Alegra, only now have state officials included members of the community in the planning of a new prevention campaign, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“The majority of the time, efforts are made for us without us,” said Alegra, executive director of Latino Behavioral Services, at a news conference to announce the “Live On” informational campaign.

The effort invited ideas from Utah Latinos from the beginning, which makes it different than previous campaigns that were shaped before the community could weigh in, Alegra said.

Live On aims to make Utahns aware of existing prevention resources and warning signs, and to encourage those in need to seek help. It will include a series of Spanish-language billboards and other messaging, including a mural in West Valley City, to reach Latinos and to try to lessen the stigma around mental health issues.

