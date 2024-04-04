Utah law students learn counterterrorism tactics in simulation

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the next two days, law students at the University of Utah will receive life-like lessons in dealing with counter terrorism through a unique simulator program.

“They are confronted with domestic terrorism scenarios, international scenarios, crossover scenarios, addressing a wide range of issues," explained Professor Amos Guiora, S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah. "Obviously, when we put together the simulation and create a scenario, we also look at what’s happening in the world.”

Guiora has taught the course for 30 years, with 17 years at the University of Utah.

He is a dual American-Israeli citizen and visits his home in Jerusalem regularly.

His vast experience includes 20 years of service with the Israeli defense forces and three years as a legal advisor on the Gaza Strip. He's also taught and written about targeted killings and counter terrorism.

Guiora is at the helm of the "Global Perspectives on Counterterrorism" course at the law school, which simulates fictional but true-to-live terrorist incidents and places students in decision-making roles to navigate specific scenarios.

“I think it also shows not only the complexity but the nuance required to make decision-making," Guiora reflected. "The dilemmas of the crossover between domestic and international terrorism, which frankly confronts all of us on a daily basis."

The course is one-of-a-kind, led by students and faculty each year.

"I think it also highlights the importance of the rule of law and the challenges to the rule of law and how you balance the rule of law with operational decision-making," Guiroa said.

The simulator also includes a congressional panel, with alumni and U.S. attorneys volunteering their time to participate.

By the time the law students are through with the next two days, they will be more equipped to deal with legal, moral and operational dilemmas in real-time.