Utah lawmaker proposing clergy be required to report child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — Citing the "failed systems" that don't protect underage children, a Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives is proposing to require clergy to report cases of child abuse.

In a news release Friday, Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) said that while he understands the value of the confession process between clergy and followers, the exception not requiring abuse reporting "creates unnecessary ambiguity" and "can delay intervention for innocent victims."

Lyman has opened a bill file to remove exempts clergy from following Utah state law in which people are required to report child abuse, neglect, or dependency.

"There are too many heartbreaking stories of abuse in Utah and across the Nation of help that never came or came too late," wrote Lyman. "I believe lawmakers, regardless of religious or political affiliation, must revisit this critical state statute to provide much needed clarity in the law. Families and individuals devastated by physical, emotional, or sexual abuse should find safety and protection in the law, not loopholes."

Lyman's proposal comes a week after an Associated Press report offered details from a lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which a father allegedly admitted to his bishop that he had been sexually abusing his young daughter. The report claims the bishop was told by church lawyers not to report the father to police or welfare officials.

Church officials responded to the report in a statement last week, claiming the article "is oversimplified and incomplete and is a serious misrepresentation of the Church and its efforts.

"The abuse of a child or any other individual is inexcusable. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes this, teaches this, and dedicates tremendous resources and efforts to prevent, report and address abuse. Our hearts break for these children and all victims of abuse."

State law requires anyone who witnesses any form of child abuse to immediately notify the nearest office of Child and Family Services, a peace officer, or a law enforcement agency.