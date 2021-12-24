Utah lawmaker trying to crack down on noisy tailpipes

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker will once again try to muffle noisy tailpipes.

Murray Representative Mark Wheatley has introduced a bill for the 2022 legislative session that will require that vehicles subject to emissions inspections also be checked for tweaks to make tailpipes louder.

Those who are found to have made modifications to make their vehicles louder could face fines ranging from at least $100 for the first violation, to over $500 for subsequent violations.

Sixteen states currently have what are considered to be aggressive laws prohibiting "excessive or unusual" muffler noise, according to Torque News.

Wheatley has introduced the bill for several years and it has yet to pass.