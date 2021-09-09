Utah lawmaker wants businesses requiring vaccine to be held liable for any negative side effects

SALT LAKE CITY — Many businesses are now requiring their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as their customers. However, one Utah lawmaker says those businesses should be held responsible for any negative side effects.

Senator Kirk Cullimore of Sandy is working on a proposal that would make businesses requiring the vaccine liable for any adverse reaction should an employee or customer have one, according to our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune.

The senator says if a private business is going to mandate a medical procedure then they should take some form of liability.

He explains, there should be a legal path for people claiming they suffered negative reactions from the vaccine and he says he's exploring the issue to make sure he has enough support from his colleagues.

In a recent Gallup survey, the number of U.S. employees reporting that their employer is requiring the vaccine has doubled from July.

Cullimore says this idea could go even further than just the employee, employer relationship and also include customers at restaurants or stores.

He says he has opened a file for the proposed legislation ahead of the 2022 session.