Utah lawmakers will ask voters to remove the earmark on income tax for education

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of bills have been introduced in the Utah State Legislature to remove the state portion of the sales tax on food — if voters approve removing the earmark for education on the income tax.

Senate Joint Resolution 10 was filed in the legislature on Friday. It is a proposed constitutional amendment to remove the earmark for education. That would require voters to approve it in 2024.

At the same time, House Bill 101, sponsored by Rep. Judy Weeks-Rohner, R-West Valley City, would move forward, House and Senate leaders announced. It would remove the state portion of the sales tax on food with a 2025 effective date, but only if voters approve the proposed constitutional amendment.

FOX 13 News has reported on the intense negotiations between legislative leaders and education groups. On Friday, the Utah Education Association — the state's largest teachers union — said as it is written now, they will not support SJR10. But the union president said negotiations were ongoing.

