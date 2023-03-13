Utah leaders portray calm, stability after fall of Silicon Valley Bank

SALT LAKE CITY — In a town hall with other Utah political and business leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and Sen. Mitt Romney set out to portray a sense of calm and stability after last week's Silicon Valley Bank collapse that made headlines worldwide.

As one of the biggest banking states in the U.S., and home to a tech sector second only to northern California, Utah stood to feel the pain of the collapse more than most.

Working closely with tech start-ups, Silicon Valley Bank's fall had many Utah businesses nervously wringing their collective hands over the weekend.

While the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC stepped up Sunday to assure nervous customers that all Silicon Valley Bank clients would be protected and able to access their money, Cox claimed that the state would have stepped up if the U.S. Government had not.

"We knew that hundreds of businesses were impacted, and that means thousands and thousands of employees would have been impacted, and could have been devastating to our state," the governor said.

Cox added that he was a part of numerous meetings over the weekend to assure that Utah was not negatively impacted.

"We're not taking a victory lap or anything like this. Our job is to support you, the entrepreneurs in our state who create the jobs, who keep our economy running," said Cox. "Far too often we're part of the problem, but I hope this weekend we were part of the solution."

Sen. Romney said over the course of the weekend he spoke with Utah businesses owners like Ryan Smith, all the way to those with just a handful of employees, and took their concerns to the White House.

The senator added that while he knows the current situation regarding banking stability will be politicized, but that now is not the time.

"I frankly think that's a bit sick at a time like this when people are very nervous," Romney said, adding that social media fueled an irrational, but real, fear.

Romney promised that there will be a return to stability, but he couldn't promise when.

"I just don't think we need to worry about the stability of our banking system or the stability of our companies and individuals to have their deposits in federally-regulated banks."

Howard Headlee, president of the Utah Bankers Association, echoed those on the call and leaders around the country who claim the banking industry is in good shape despite the Silicon Valley Bank failure. He said the bank "served the industry really, really well," and that it were those who suddenly pulled their money, for whatever reason, that caused the collapse.

"What we've learned in the last few days is very troubling, in some ways; very enlightening and I just hope we learn the right lessons from what just happened," said Headlee.